Akshay Kumar shows the right way to take responsibilities post lockdown

The partial lockdown was lifted on June 1, 2020. While many resumed working, a lot of companies have still continued working from home as a necessary precaution. Government has also provided a list to be followed before and after stepping out of the house.

Akshay Kumar posted his social service campaign on Twitter to create awareness about how to get back to work after the lockdown is lifted. The short film, directed by R Balki, tells people to move on with life while taking the necessary precautions — wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and washing hands after regular intervals. The superstar is seen in a rustic setting stepping out to work when a neighbour questions him about the need to do so. Akki has all the answers to dispel his fears.

Speaking about the advertisement, Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki on May 25, 2020, shot for the advertisement campaign. The advertisement highlights "post lockdown responsibilities," which took place at Kamalistan studio while taking necessary precautions. Balki said the advertisement was for the Health Ministry and the team took all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and working with minimal crew.

The director said in a media interaction, "This is an ad for the health ministry featuring Akshay Kumar about the post lockdown responsibilities of each one of us. We need to get back to work but ensure our safety and those of others. So at our shoot, we did the same. Like getting back to work with social distancing, sanitised outdoor set, disinfectant screen, masks. We got used to it in a few minutes. There was a minimal crew and very strict protocols."

That's a really good initiative. What do you think?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news