Akshay Kumar signs three-film deal with Fox Star Studios

bollywood

Akshay Kumar has signed a slate of three films to be jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Films

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has signed a slate of three films to be jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Films. The first film to come off this partnership will be India's first space film, Mission Mangal, which is in collaboration with R. Balki and the film will be directed by Jagan Shakti. The shoot for Mission Mangal will begin in mid November.

Akshay said in a statement: "I am delighted to find a new creative partner in Fox Star Studios and am looking forward to creating a collaboration that will deliver a meaningful and entertaining cinematic experience. With our combined energies we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers."

Jolly LLB 2 had marked a fruitful association between the two last year. "It gives me great pleasure to take our association with Akshay further with this three-film partnership with Cape Of Good Films. Akshay is one of the most successful actors who has a fantastic understanding of scripts and changing audience preferences. We are looking forward to an unprecedented collaboration with the National Award-winning actor," said Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0. This is the first time that Akshay and Rajinikanth will be seen sharing screen space. Directed by S.Shankar, the flick also stars Amy Jackson as a droid. It is a sequel of the 2010 film Enthiran, which was released in Hindi as Robot. The movie will hit the silver screens on November 29.

Also Read: Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar Starrer 2.0 Trailer: The Reboot Of Superpower

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever