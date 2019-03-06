Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi takes over Eid

bollywood

For the last several years, the festival is synonymous with the release of Salman Khan's films, but 2020 is going to be different

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar announced that his next action film, Sooryavanshi, will release on Eid 2020. The actor plays a cop in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture, which rolls in May.

For the last several years, the festival is synonymous with the release of Salman Khan's films. This Eid, Sallu's Bharat is slated to hit screens. As soon as the Khiladi booked the date, Sallu's fans went into a tizzy on social media wondering why the Khiladi was trying to take on their favourite star.

Sooryavanshi, helmed by Rohit Shetty, will go on floors in May 2019. Reliance Entertainment presents, Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit Shetty.

A source close to the production had told mid-day, in February, "Rohit is in the process of buying the rights of the film at the moment. Even if they procure the remake rights, his team usually absorbs the plot points and writes its own narrative — they had done something similar in the case of Simmba, which was inspired by Temper (2015)."

The source further added, "There could be a few scenes replicated as well, but it will largely be a new film. The story's ending will be altered to fit into Rohit's vision of the Singham-Simmba-Sooryavanshi universe."

Directed by H Vinoth, 2017 hit revolved around an honest cop who is part of the Operation Bawaria, which saw the Tamil Nadu police containing the violent burglaries between 1995 to 2005.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates