Akshay Kumar: Sure Mission Mangal will receive more appreciation on digital platform

Actors Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu are hoping that Mission Mangal will reach to a wider audience for a bigger impact, with its digital premiere. He even tweeted about the news on his Twitter account, asking everyone who hasn't seen the film to catch it now:

Poori duniya se 'abhi' kaho copy that! Kyunki Mission Mangal aa chuki hai, @HotstarVIP par, vo bhi TV se pehle! Toh abhi dekh lo! pic.twitter.com/ApmExJyUbF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2019

"Mission Mangal is a homage to the scientists of our country who silently strive to make a mark. They are the true heroes who have become a source of inspiration to our next generation. With its digital premiere on Hotstar VIP, this story of resilience will travel into the homes of millions of people," Akshay said.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission. It also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles. The film released on August 15. It had its digital premiere on October 10 on Hotstar VIP.

Talking about it, Taapsee said: "Post Mission Mangal release, we received a lot of appreciation from fans especially kids who expressed their desire to become scientists. Such instances are a true testimony of a movie's real success. With the movie now streaming on the digital platform, I am sure we will receive more such heart-warming videos and appreciation."

The film, about ordinary people doing extraordinary things and inspiring generations to dream big and achieve the impossible, worked well at the box office and minted over Rs 200 crore in India. With this science film, Akshay finally entered the 200-crore club after years of wait and patience. His fans have now predicted Housefull 4 would rake in over Rs. 250 crore in India alone. Well, let's see!

As always, Kumar continues to be one of the busiest actors in the industry. After Housefull 4, he'll gear up for Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates