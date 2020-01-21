Akshay Kumar takes his mom to her favourite place in the world, can you guess it?

Akshay Kumar has always proven to be a doting son and his latest Instagram video is further proof of the same. The actor was holidaying in Singapore this past week with his mother and what followed next was an amusing Instagram video, as stated above.

He wrote- Do more of what you love doing and that's exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino (sic).

Have a look right here:

Well, we surely had a smile on our faces after that big reveal. Coming to the actor's professional front, he hit his third double-century at the box-office with Good Newwz, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 being the earlier two. And just like every year, he'll have four releases this year as well.

The first one is, of course, the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, and this will be followed by Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey. For 2021, he'll star in Bell Bottom and a film with Aanand L. Rai, starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. For the uninitiated, Kumar's spate of successful films has been going on for the last four years, and the actor is clearly enjoying his dream run at the ticket windows. With 12 back-to-back hits, will he create history in 2020?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates