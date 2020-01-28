Akshay Kumar taking care of Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti, reveals Dalip Tahil

A few days ago, it was reported Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti has been admitted to the hospital due to a clot in his brain. His family members and cousins are with him and the filmmaker should recover soon.

And now, talking about his health, R. Balki, who produced the film, has spoken to Mumbai Mirror about his current condition. "Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now," the filmmaker said.

Dalip Tahil, who was also an integral part of the film, said he was shocked when he came to know about the news, and would visit him once the hospital staff permits. He also said Kumar is handling things. "I heard Akshay was among the first to know and got Jagan admitted, taking charge of things," he said.

Also commenting on Shakti's health was another actor in the film, Sanjay Kapoor. "He is such a fit guy, I'm praying for his speedy recovery," the actor stated.

Mission Mangal released last year on August 15 on the eve of the Independence Day and went on to become one of the highest grossers of 2019, becoming Kumar's maiden 200-crore grosser.

