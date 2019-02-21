Akshay Kumar teaches self-defense techniques to school girl

bollywood

Akshay Kumar along with Aditya Thackeray participated in a training session to teach young girls basic self-defense techniques in Thane

Akshay Kumar with the girl

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a video from the event where he can be seen teaching a young girl a few basic techniques with which she can protect herself. Dressed in black, the Khiladi superstar looked excited to be able to impart knowledge to the girl as he taught her basics of self-defense amidst loud cheering.

The actor captioned the video, "Happy to see a turnout of 2000 plus girls from nearby schools at our self defense training camp in Thane today. The workshop was to teach them some basic self defense techniques. Hoping it was helpful and to see more of them at our training centre."

This is not the first time the actor was seen standing up for a cause. Recently, the actor, who has been instrumental in bringing discussions on menstrual hygiene to the fore with his film PadMan joined hands with an organisation for a nationwide running event for menstrual hygiene awareness.

Also read: Akshay Kumar: Proud that awareness on menstruation has evolved into movement

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever