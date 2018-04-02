Akshay Kumar to be face of real estate company

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in a series of ad films under its umbrella campaign, which will run for two months in India and in international markets



Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been roped in as the brand ambassador of real estate developer Lodha Group. The company on Monday also released a global advertising campaign "Come home to the best, Come Home to Lodha", which was shot at actual locations of Lodha projects, and features Akshay, read a statement. "It gives me great pleasure to partner with Lodha Group, which is changing the way people are living in India today. The brand has worked relentlessly since the last three decades to bring luxury and highest quality of services, irrespective of the price," Akshay said.

The actor will be seen in a series of ad films under its umbrella campaign, which will run for two months in India and in international markets. Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and CEO, Lodha Group said: "It is a moment of great satisfaction to on-board Akshay Kumar as our group's brand ambassador. His values of trustworthiness and the passion for fulfilling dreams are an extension of our core vision of building a better life, which makes this partnership a substantial one."

