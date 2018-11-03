Akshay Kumar to reunite with R Balki for a project based on Mangalyaan

bollywood

Amid comparisons with Hollywood hit Hidden Figures, writers of Kumar's next to meet women behind the Mangalyaan mission to stay true to India's 2013 space programme

Akshay Kumar

Ever since the news of Akshay Kumar reuniting with filmmaker R Balki for a project based on India's Mangalyaan space mission broke, there have been constant references to the Hollywood hit, Hidden Figures (2016). In their bid to ensure that their offering remains authentic to those associated with the 2013 space programme, the writers will meet the women behind the mission.



A still from Hidden Figures

A source reveals, "Hidden Figures was never a reference point. Though both movies may be set against the backdrop of space missions, Hidden Figures revolved around the emancipation of black women mathematicians working at NASA. When the Mars Orbiter Mission became a success, a picture of the women scientists at ISRO celebrating its launch went viral. The Mangalyaan film will focus on these scientists.



R Balki

Currently working on the final draft, the writers' team will meet these scientists and learn about their experiences of working relentlessly on the project. The names of the scientists will be disclosed only when Akshay and Balki officially announce the film."



The picture of ISRO scientists that went viral

While Vidya Balan has been approached to play the woman leading the team of scientists, Taapsee Pannu and Nimrat Kaur are in talks to play her team members. The narrative of the yet-untitled film opens in April 2012, which is reportedly when the ISRO team kicked off work on the Mars Orbiter Mission.



Vidya Balan

"It will capture how ISRO completed the mission in 18 months and launched the satellite on November 5, 2013." The final draft will be submitted in a fortnight, after which it will be sent to the actors for their nod.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Turns Showstopper For Designer Lalit Dalmia

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates