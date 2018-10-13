Akshay Kumar to turn showstopper for Tech Fashion Tour 4.0

bollywood-fashion

Akshay Kumar will be seen walking the ramp at the fourth edition of Tech Fashion Tour

Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar will be seen walking the ramp at the fourth edition of Tech Fashion Tour. To be held on October 18 at JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai, the event will showcase new launches from the world of fashion and technology. The event is being organised by Exhibit Magazine and powered by Eveready.

"We are truly delighted that Akshay Kumar has agreed to be the showstopper this year and grace the event with his star presence," Ramesh Somani, Founder and CEO Exhibit Magazine, said in a statement. With its debut in February 2016, Tech Fashion Tour celebrates the amalgamation between technology and fashion.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever