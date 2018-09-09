Akshay Kumar treats fans with fresh poster of 2.0

bollywood

Writing how the character of a dark superhero has been the most powerful for him, Akshay Kumar revealed the poster showcasing his menacing avatar

Akshay Kumar in a still from the poster

As Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar turned 51 today, he had a special treat in store for fans- a fresh poster of his upcoming sci-fi film '2.0' starring Rajnikanth. Writing how the character of a dark superhero has been the most powerful for him, the 'Gold' star revealed the poster showcasing his menacing avatar.

"Here¿s a special birthday treat for all my fans. Sharing with you my most powerful character & one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time. I am the dark superhero for those who don¿t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE!" read the caption.

Here’s a special birthday treat for all my fans.Sharing with you my most powerful character & one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time



I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! HUMANS BEWARE! @2Point0movie @LycaProductions @DharmaMovies #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/GMZzMb4diw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2018

Directed by S. Shankar, the film also stars Amy Jackson, who plays a droid.

'2.0', which brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Director Shankar together for the first time, is a sequel of 2010 film 'Enthiran' (released in Hindi as 'Robot'), in which Akshay will play the role of an antagonist, a scientist who becomes eccentric after an experiment goes wrong.

Talking at the event, Akshay said: "Director Shankar said my role will be difficult but I enjoyed it. The subject is very unique. I'm sure this film will reach the standards of Hollywood."

Also starring Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, the Rs 350 crore mega budget film is produced by Lyca Productions. it is being completed shot in 3D.

The flick will hit the silver screens on November 29 this year.

