Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey to go on floors in February 2020

Akshay Kumar has quite a few exciting film projects in his kitty. The actor has Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Housefull 4 with Kriti Sanon and Riteish Deshmukh among others, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, and also the much-awaited Bachchan Pandey that he will be working on.

Now, in a recent development, Akshay Kumar will be kickstarting the shoot of Bachchan Pandey in February 2020. Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing Bachchan Pandey, told Bollywood Hungama, "We had this idea for a really long time. We were working on and off on it. When the right screenplay came to us, right dialogues, Akshay started reading the dialogues, we knew that this character was very strong. We had to name the film after the character. We needed time since all the people involved had invested time in Housefull 4. So Farhad Samji also needed time. So we needed a little about at least a year to release the film. That was the ideal date we thought. So we are ready with the screenplay and everything but we start by February next year."

Another source revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "The production team will go location-hunting after the release of Housefull 4, which is also directed by Farhad. It will be shot at real-life locations in North and South India apart from sets in Mumbai."

Bachchan Pandey marks the 10th collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar. The pair were earlier seen working together in films like Heyy Babyy, Jaan E Mann, Waqt Humara hai to name a few.

Akshay Kumar had taken to social media a few months ago to announce his new movie. He had shared his look as Bachchan Panday and written: "Coming on Christmas 2020! In & As #BachchanPandey n #SajidNadiadwala's Next, directed by @farhadsamji @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala [sic]." The action-comedy is scheduled to hit theatres during Christmas 2020.

