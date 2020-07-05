Akshay Kumar's chopper ride to Nashik raises eyebrows

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's chopper ride to Nashik and his overnight stay in a resort amid Coronavirus restrictions, has landed him in a controversy. Four days after Kumar visited the holy town, Nashik guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal has asked the district police and district collector to probe the permissions granted to the actor and violations, if any.

Bhujbal said in Nashik on Saturday that he did not know about the actor's visit on July 1, but he received complaints that the actor's travel could be in violation of the current rules. "Anybody can visit here. There should be no problem as long as it is a valid reason and they have permission. But I received complaints asking me about the permission granted for a helicopter landing and boarding at a luxury resort. I have asked the police and district collector to probe and find out violation, if any," said the minister.

When asked about the travelling permissions, Vishwas Nangre-Patil, Nashik Police Commissioner, replied, "He [Akshay Kumar] had sought all the permissions to meet a doctor in Nashik. There is no violation of any rules or restrictions."

Later in the day, Bhujbal said he had received information that the actor had not violated any rules. He said he was satisfied.

People close to Bhujbal said, when prompted by incessant inquiries and complaints, the minister wanted to know why the actor was given VIP treatment and allowed a helicopter landing at a private educational institute, Sapkal Knowledge Hub, when the CM and ministers travelled by road in the time of pandemic. He also wanted to know why the Nashik city police escorted Kumar in the rural police's jurisdiction, they said. Later, it was known that the police escort was for Nangre Patil, who had gone to honour Kumar for contributing to the city police healthcare.

Last month, Kumar had participated online in the Nashik City Police's healthcare initiative. Sources said the actor had visited the picturesque Trimbakeshwar area scouting for a land parcel for setting up a martial arts and meditation institute.

A source from Kumar's team told mid-day, "The actor had special permission to go and meet Dr Ashraf in Nashik. A pramanpatra was given to him by Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Patil. The actor has recently also helped Nashik police launch their online health check system through GoQii Solutions."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news