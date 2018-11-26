Akshay Kumar's latest video will help you to beat the Monday blues

bollywood

Akshay Kumar recently shared a small clip on his official Instagram account which features a group of boys playing on the beach with a training ball which he gifted them.

Akshay Kumar gifts a training ball to a group of boys playing on the beach

Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar religiously follows and promotes a healthy lifestyle and his latest video on social media is proof!

The 'Gold' actor recently shared a small clip on his official Instagram account which features a group of boys playing on the beach with a training ball which he gifted them. He captioned the video as, "Gifted the boys on the beach my training ball so they could jump higher and faster. They had been at it from 6-9am Now this is what I call #FitIndia #FreeTraining #MorningInspiration #MondayMotivation,"

In the clip, a boy can be seen trying to do a backflip and jump on a large grey training ball gifted by the actor. The '2.0' star can be seen keenly looking at the boys from a distance.

Almost two weeks back, he had shared an adorable video of his daughter Nitara exercising early in the morning. The 51-year-old also handed some great parenting advice in the caption, "Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example. Great parenting. Active kids. #FitIndia.

Khiladi Kumar is known to be very particular about his workout regimen and likes to mix different routines. He regularly shares fitness motivation posts on social media, underlining importance of a healthy lifestyle.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen playing the role of an antagonist in '2.0' which also stars Rajinikanth. The movie is all set to release on November 29, this year. He also has a few other movies in his kitty including 'Kesari', 'Housefull 4' and the star-studded 'Mission Mangal', which also features Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever