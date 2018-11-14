Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal to release on Independence Day 2019

bollywood

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar took to social media to introduce the star-studded cast of Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is again eyeing for Independence Day as the release date of his film. The actor on Tuesday revealed that his upcoming flick 'Mission Mangal' will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019. While 'Gold' was Akshay's Independence Day offering this year, in the previous years, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Rustom', among others - which released during the same time - have proved to be successful at the box office.

The 51-year-old took to Twitter to announce the date. He wrote, "A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters. [sic]"

A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters. @foxstarhindi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 13, 2018

Earlier this month, Akshay took to social media to introduce the star-studded cast of Mission Mangal. The film will feature Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu. It also stars Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

Introducing the cast, the '2.0' actor wrote, 'Proud and excited to bring the story of India's Mars Mission, #MissionMangal to you. Coincidentally the mission was launched on this very date, 5th Nov. 2013. Meet the team and do share your best wishes for our shubh mangal journey. Shoot begins soon' The flick will be directed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI