Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 to release on these days?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the global lockdown, a majority of the Hindi films were postponed. Not only that, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt, all decided to release Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, The Big Bull, and Sadak 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar keeping in mind the uncertainty of the movie business.

However, there are two films that deserve a big screen experience, Akshay Kumar's another mega-ambitious Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's much-awaited 83. The former was supposed to release in the cinemas on March 25 and the latter on April 10, but due to the cinemas being shut, were postponed.

The good news here is that PVR cinemas have taken to their Twitter account to announce the new release dates of these two massively awaited films. Kumar's Sooryavanshi is now arriving on Diwali and Singh's 83 is heading towards the cinemas on Christmas. Have a look at their tweet right here:

Exciting times ahead.. Gearing up to release Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi on Diwali and Kabir Khan's 83 on Christmas this 2020! pic.twitter.com/JojLypeiro — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) June 30, 2020

Kumar, who already had the period drama Prithviraj on Diwali now has a new film to offer to his fans. And Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which was slated to release on Christmas, is now rumoured to release in April 2021!

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Katrina Kaif. The action potboiler also has Ajay Devgn reprising role as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh once again as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. And coming to 83, it reunites Singh with Deepika Padukone, who plays his wife in the film.

