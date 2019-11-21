Akshay Oberoi: Both industries bank on lineage

Almost a decade after he made his industry debut, Akshay Oberoi says he's finally getting roles that carry merit. Apart from Susi Ganeshan's next, he will be seen in Subhash Kapoor's political drama, Madamji. "Subhash has been a political journalist, so any conversation with him is a learning experience. He is objective, and doesn't project his affiliations on the script, or the actor," says Oberoi of the film that also stars Richa Chadha and Saurabh Shukla.

Even though he isn't drawn to the subject of politics, Oberoi draws parallels between the field and Bollywood. "Both industries are based on hierarchy. So I was able to internalise my character on that principle."

Subhash Kapoor

A discussion on Kapoor cannot be complete without addressing the sexual harassment allegations that were levied against him by actor Geetika Tyagi. Prod Oberoi on the matter and he says that though he has been supportive of the movement, he feels Kapoor is "stuck in a bad place".

"Some men have done horrific things, but most of the accused were put on social media trials. In this case, the matter is subjudice. I have known Subhash since his first film and he is among the best people I know. I didn't jump into this film without doing research on the matter. I had enough access to find out about his previous [films]. Let's note that there aren't 10 people saying things against him. A filmmaker shouldn't be stopped from working because of one allegation on him."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates