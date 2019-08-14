Akshaye Khanna: Dil Chahta Hai sequel will be fun when Aamir, Saif and I are fifty plus

bollywood

When Akshaye Khanna was asked about the sequel of Dil Chahta Hai, he said that it will be fun when all of its lead stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and him are fifty plus

Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan in a still from Dil Chahta Hai (2001). The image has been sourced from mid-day archives

Though it's 18 years since its release, Dil Chahta Hai is still one of the most loved coming-of-age dramas. The film features a starry cast that includes Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. The film also marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar.

When Akshaye Khanna was asked about the sequel of Dil Chahta Hai, he said that it will be fun when all of its lead stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and him are fifty plus. When asked, what does he think the characters would be doing today, Akshaye told PTI, "I always told Farhan that wait till all of us are fifty plus and then make Dil Chahta Hai 2.

"Then it will be fun, it is no fun if you make it after 10-15 years. So now Aamir is 50 plus, Saif will be there soon and I'll take a little more time and then we'll see!"

Released on July 24, 2001, Dil Chahta Hai was based on the bond between three best friends, played by Aamir, Saif, and Akshaye. It traces their journey from their carefree college days to becoming mature and responsible adults. The film won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi that year. Dil Chahta Hai was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's production house Excel Entertainment.

Akshaye, 44, was speaking at the trailer launch of his latest film, Section 375. Section 375 is a film that explores the subject of rape in India and it focusses on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with rape. He will be sharing screen space with Richa Chadha.

"I did the film because I was totally impressed and inspired by Ajay's writing. I had not come across this kind of writing in the longest time. It is so mature and in-depth. When you watch the film, I am sure you will recognise that the director has made this film with a lot of maturity", he spoke to PTI.

The film went on floors on January 14 and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit big screens on August 2. Along with the two, Rahul Bhat, Meera Chopra are also a part of the film directed by Ajay Bahl.

