Akshaye Khanna to play controversial politician Sanjay Gandhi in Ekta Kapoor's next?

Sources say Ekta Kapoor's digital wing working on biopic of controversial politician Sanjay Gandhi, Akshaye Khanna in talks for lead role

Ekta Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna

While a film based on the late Sanjay Gandhi is reportedly being worked upon by Hansal Mehta, the politician seems to have caught the attention of Ekta Kapoor as well. mid-day has learnt that ALTBalaji is working on a biographical series, which has been titled The Prince. Sources say that Akshaye Khanna is in talks to play the titular role.

A source close to Kapoor informs, "Ekta has deputed a team to research on the political heir, who was seen as the right-hand man of mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.



Sanjay Gandhi

The show will depict him as a young political scion, with an anti-hero slant. While his controversial initiatives - including the sterilisation programme - will find a place in the story, it is yet to be determined if the Emergency period will be the focal point. The final draft will be ready by August, with the project expected to roll by January 2020. The team has initiated a dialogue with Akshaye."

We reached out to Kapoor and Khanna, who hadn't responded till the time of going to press.

