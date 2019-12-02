Akshaye Khanna will be seen as Baba Bhandari in Sab Kushal Mangal

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Akshaye Khanna plays Baba Bhandari in his upcoming romcom, who is a Bahubali - loved and feared by all. Baba Bhandari is often compared to a coconut, for he is tough on the outside, but soft on the inside. He terrifies people who cross him, but at the same time, he's considered a people's man. Baba Bhandari has his own perception about how life works and will do whatever needs to be done as long as it is the right thing.

Baba Bhandari may be strong and tough, but he melts at the sight of the most beautiful woman he's ever seen - Mandira (Riva Kishan). Talking about the film, Akshaye says, "I really liked the story and the character. Also, the fact that the comedy is never forced, it is situational."

Akshaye Khanna brings his characters alive on screen; having done great work in both comedy and drama before, it's not for nothing that the actor is one of the industry's most versatile actors.

The trailer of this quirky romcom film releases tomorrow at 12.30 pm. Sab Kushal Mangal also stars debutant Priyaank Sharma, who is the son of actor, Padmini Kolhapure; and Riva Kishan, daughter of actor Ravi Kishan.

Presented by Nitin Manmohan's One Up Entertainment, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal, the film marks the debut of Prachi Nitin Manmohan as a film producer, directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap. Sab Kushal Mangal will hit theatres on January 3, 2020.

