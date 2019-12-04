Akshaye Khanna's a friend with benefits

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

His second innings in Bollywood has primarily comprised roles completely devoid of tomfoolery, but Akshaye Khanna is set to tickle the funny bone as Baba Bhandari in his upcoming project, Sab Kushal Mangal.

Marking the debut of Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma, and Ravi Kishan's daughter, Riva, the comedy is being presented by Khanna, along with producer Nitin Manmohan. Khanna tells mid-day, "I haven't attempted a character like this one earlier. I am working with actors who are making their debut, and that makes this collaboration more interesting."

Seemingly a three-way love story involving a local big-shot, a TV anchor, and a woman, the trailer dropped online on Tuesday. Khanna says it was the entertaining subject that encouraged him to turn presenter with this offering. "I took the subject to Nitin because I loved it. It was tough to find the right people for the film. So, for me, turning presenter was [done for the sake of] friendship."

