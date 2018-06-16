Akshaye Khanna's role in 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is based on this man

The Accidental Prime Minister being shot in Hindi, English for global release

Kher with Gutte (in red) from the set

Debutant director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's biographical political drama, The Accidental Prime Minister, is set to be a bilingual (Hindi and English). The cinematic adaptation of policy analyst Sanjaya Baru's book by the same name sees Anupam Kher slip into the role of the protagonist, former Indian PM, Dr Manmohan Singh. A source tells mid-day, "The film is being simultaneously shot in English and Hindi. The first schedule was completed in London this year. [Shooting it in two languages] is an industrious exercise that demands high energy and commitment from the actors, who must enact powerful scenes with consistent accuracy for both versions."

The development, the source reveals, stemmed from the maker's desire to ensure that the decade-old story, that unveils one among the most interesting phases of Indian politics, is made available to overseas audiences. "Everyone wants to know what happened during the years that Dr Manmohan Singh was the PM. There are lots of speculations around it. We have audiences across the globe. When the studio came on board, they suggested it be a bilingual. We plan to show it in USA, Europe, Australia, UK, Singapore and the Middle East, among other countries."



Khanna's look as Baru in the film

Gutte, in his first interview to a publication, heaps praise on leading men, Kher and Akshaye Khanna, who plays the part of Baru in the film. "I have been an ardent fan of Anupam Kher. He executes his job swiftly, and with deft accuracy. He embodied the character. As for Akshaye, I had heard that he is difficult to work with. But, those perceptions were vanquished. He's unassuming and well-educated. Even though the film revolves around [Kher's character] it is narrated by that of Akshay," says Gutte. Given that Baru was present with Singh during his tenure, the film unfolds via his vision. "Akshaye is our recipe for success," Gutte signs off.

