Akshdeep Nath's unbeaten ton rescues UP

The Uttar Pradesh camp not only uttered words like 'self-belief' and 'commitment' while in their pre-match practice attire, but their middle-order batsmen Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh and Mohammad Saif displayed these attributes in good measure on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Nath, India's 2012 under-19 World Cup-winning vice-captain, came to his side's rescue with an unbeaten 115 while Rinku too shouldered responsibility to be unbeaten on 71 after the visitors were tottering at 48 for three. They ended the day with 281 for four.

Opting to bat, UP openers—left-hander Almas Shaukat (22) and India U-19 batsman Aryan Juyal (17) saw off the first hour patiently before pacer Akash Parkar trapped Juyal leg before wicket in his second over.

The dismissal of one-drop batsman Umang Sharma (2) by left-arm pacer Royston Dias gave Mumbai the edge before Nath and left-hander Saif (42, 6x4) showcased positive intent to stitch a 96-run stand for the fourth wicket. Saif departed when he failed to tackle Dias's bouncer well and Aditya Tare took an easy catch behind the stumps.

Nath, 26, whose highest score this season was 95 against Saurashtra, planned his knock to a nicety. He went into lunch with a quick 35 under his belt and was unbeaten on 71 at tea. At 61, he enjoyed a slice of luck as Jay Bista dropped him at slip off left-arm spinner Shams Mulani. Nath went on to register his sixth first-class ton while Rinku got his second half-century of the season.

Brief scores

UP 281-4 (A Nath 115*, R Singh 71*, M Saif 42; R Dias 2-48, A Parkar 2-67) v Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates