Akshy Mishra: Playing Marlow is a new challenge, blessed to be shooting with Arshi Khan

Actor Akshy Mishra who will be seen romancing former Biggboss contestant Arshi Khan in an upcoming series Mary aur Marlow. He says playing Marlow a new challenge.

The actor shares, "Playing Marlow is a new challenge for me. And I feel soo blessed to be shooting with Arshi. She is beautiful and talented. We shot some intimate scenes together. I was very shy in the beginning but later Arshi made the environment soo positive that I found my comfort. She is a friend now."

The actor wish to work with bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on screen. The actor says, "I love the spirit Kangana carries. She is fun, straightforward and very kind. She is one among my favourite actresses. I would difinetly love to star with her be it for a movie, Web or TVC but I just wish to work with her in future. She is so mesmerizing and just one word for her WOW"

Akshy has earlier appeared in many TV shows such as Shaadi Ke Siyape, 24 (Indian series) season 2 on colors TV among others want to try reality TV show Biggboss too. He adds, "Bigg Boss is a great platform to know your weaknesses and strengths. I would love to explore myself being part of the show."

Akshy Mishra is best remember to star in Shabana Azmi starrer TV show Amma.

