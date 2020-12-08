Stage a long journey

The year 2020 was meant to be special for city-based theatre company, Akvarious Productions. It marks the 20th year of its existence in show business. While the pandemic may have toppled its original plan of outdoing its 15th-year celebration where throngs had gathered at Prithvi Theatre to enjoy the plays, events and indulge in OTT merchandise, all hope is not lost.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols, the theatre company is kicking off an intimate four-day festival to bring back some of its choicest plays and musical acts for limited live audiences at Prithvi Theatre.



A still from What Planet Are You On

Hitting rewind mode, the theatre director, actor and founder Akarsh Khurana shares, "It's been interesting. When we first began, we didn't break even for 10 years. But we thoroughly enjoyed what we were doing. And you know they say when you have fun, time flies. From our first ever play to the many opportunities that came our way — as the doors of performance spaces like Prithvi and NCPA opened to us, we performed in different cities and internationally. Looking back at how we evolved, there's a sense of achievement. We went from being a random group of people who loved doing theatre to finding our unique voice."

About the festival, he adds, "By August we had lost all hopes of having an on-ground event. But when Prithvi announced it was reopening, we strongly felt that performing on stage to a live audience yet again was a celebration in itself. And so we decided to hold this small festival."



Saatvika Kantamneni

The first day will showcase some of the best onscreen acts that the company's online platform Akvarious Live held through the lockdown, informs producer Saatvika Kantamneni. "December 10 also marks the day we will complete 250 successful days of online programming. And so the show titled COVID or Without You is a reimagining of pieces that we performed on our Instagram channel. From lockdown musicals to new writings on topics like mental health, mythology, wearing masks and short stories, we have picked 12 of our best pieces and adapted them to the stage," she shares.

Khurana believes that the show celebrates the resilience of theatre people, and at a time like this, it is the perfect opener for the festival. The other three productions that will be making a comeback include What Planet Are You On, Dekh Behen and Internal Affairs. "We have maintained a variety to ensure that we cater to audiences across age groups and interests," Kantamneni adds.



Akarsh Khurana

What Planet Are You On, is a slice-of-life coming-of-age comedy which chronicles the journey of an adolescent boy. After being diagnosed with ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder), he learns to navigate it with the help of his family, his father's guitar, a potential girlfriend, and some great thinkers from history. Internal Affairs, on the other hand, is a romantic comedy featuring a new employer whose struggles with the after-effects of a one-night stand with his colleague, where both are stuck in a relationship neither wants.

For those that love spicy dramas, Dekh Behen takes you into a quintessential big fat Delhi wedding where five bridesmaids catch up, gossip, eat, drink, and bitch about their identical outfits. And none of them seem to like the bride.

Khurana signs off with some food for thought on the road ahead, "The lockdown opened new avenues for theatre makers to be creative. And I think the new formats that have emerged virtually will continue to co-exist as live performances slowly limp back to the stage. While the excitement of performing live has certainly overshadowed the crippling panic that the invisible virus caused, we hope we can find our way back to the good old days. Post-COVID times, whenever they come, will be an interesting period for creators." Here's wishing them the very best.

On December 10 to December 13, 6 pm and 9 pm

At Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 250 onwards

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news