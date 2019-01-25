Al Barkaat clinch Giles Shield

cricket

Al Barkaat received the winner's trophy from former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar. Mohd Ibrahim Ansari, who played for the Railways in the 1970s, was felicitated at the prize distribution ceremony

Al Barkaat's Prem Lingre is lifted by his teammates after winning the Giles Shield. Pic/Atul Kamble

A fighting unbeaten 76 by Prem Lingre helped Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) beat defending champion Rizvi Springfield (Khar) by virtue of a first innings lead to clinch the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised U-14 Giles Shield title at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

It was double glory for the Kurla school, who also won the U-16 Harris Shield title at Bombay Gymkhana earlier this month. Al Barkaat ended the day at 172-7 in reply to Rizvi's 217-7 declared in the second innings of the three-day final.

The Kurla school were bowled out for 123 in the first essay on Wednesday after Rizvi managed just 111 in their first innings on Day One. Rizvi offie Nishit Balla (22 wickets in five matches) was adjudged best bowler of the tournament, while Bombay Scottish's Aditya Giri (15 wickets and 205 runs in three matches) won the best all-rounder award. Al Barkaat Skipper Tushar Singh emerged as the best batsman (601 runs in five matches).

Al Barkaat received the winner's trophy from former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar. Mohd Ibrahim Ansari, who played for the Railways in the 1970s, was felicitated at the prize distribution ceremony.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates