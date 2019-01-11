Al Barkaat clinch Harris Shield title

cricket

Al Barkaat received the winner's trophy from former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer and ex-Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar

Ex-Mumbai Ranji player Mehli Irani (right) at Bombay Gym yesterday

Left-arm spinner Anurag Singh claimed a fifer as defending champions Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) beat IES New English (Bandra) by virtue of a first innings lead to win their third Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised U-16 Harris Shield title at the Bombay Gymkhana yesterday.

IES were bowled out for 217 in reply to Al Barkaat's 371-7 declared. IES's overnight batsmen Adit Degaonkar and Jash Ganiga started the day cautiously before Adit's (29 off 188 balls) fight came to an end. He was caught by Divyanshu Singh at mid-on off Anurag with the score reading 80-2. Jash fell to off-spinner Himanshu Singh, stumped by Kush Kariya for 33.



The victorious Al Barkaat lads. Pics/Suresh Karkera

The Kurla school's attacking ploy (two slips, short leg, silly point) worked as Jeevan Karlekar, fielding at second slip, pulled off a one-handed diving catch to his left to dismiss skipper Suraiya Karan off Himanshu. No. 7 batsman Manan Bhatt (63 off 139 balls) showed some resistance it wasn't enough.

Anurag, who claimed 5-74, was adjudged best bowler for his 21 wickets in five matches. All-rounder Himanshu, who bagged 15 wickets and scored 120 runs in three matches, was the Player of the Tournament, while Rizvi Springfield's Tejas Chalke was best batsman for his 232 runs in four matches. Al Barkaat received the winner's trophy from former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer and ex-Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar. Former Mumbai Ranji Trophy player Mehli Irani, 88, who played the Kanga League for 50 years, was felicitated after the match.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates