Al Qaeda chief wants Indian army and government to suffer

The video was posted on 'As-Sahab' channel, an in-house production of al Qaeda used to relay the organisation's views to the world

al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahari seen in video. Pic /NDTV

New Delhi: In its first video on Kashmir, al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahari has asked terrorists to inflict "unrelenting blows" on the Indian Army and the government to "bleed" the economy and make the country suffer.

In the video, Zawahari, who took over the reins of al Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden, said, "I am of the view that the Mujahideen in Kashmir — at this stage at least — should focus with single mind on inflicting unrelenting blows on the Indian Army and government so as to bleed the Indian economy and make India suffer sustained losses in manpower and equipment."

The video was posted on 'As-Sahab' channel, an in-house production of al Qaeda used to relay the organisation's views to the world, also asked the terrorists "to establish stronger channels of communication with their Muslim brethren all over the world".

The video has been checked by the security agencies, who believe it was an attempt to unite the disgruntled terrorist ranks in the Valley, officials said.

