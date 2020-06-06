Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake not on Ranveer Singh's mind; here's the truth

There has been a massive rumour that Ranveer Singh is a front-runner to bag the remake of Allu Arjun's superhit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, we can now confirm that this piece of information is pure speculation because a well-informed trade source has rubbished the claims. Read on...

A trade source revealed, "Ranveer was never doing this film. It was never on his radar given his massive line-up of movies." Well, that clears the air because Ranveer does have a huge line-up of movies that he has already given his nod to, and there is absolutely no time for him to pick up any other project at this time.

The source added that Ranveer Singh has some big announcements lined up, which the producers will do when the time is right given the coronavirus pandemic.

