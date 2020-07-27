Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake to star Kartik Aaryan?

Towards the close of last week, Kartik Aaryan apparently signed on the dotted line and gave his nod to the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu action-drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film that released earlier in the year, went on to break records, and a discussion about a Hindi remake soon began to gather steam.

Rohit Dhawan will be taking over duties from director Trivikram Srinivas for the remake that will be produced by original producers Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna.



Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

A trade source says, "Before the lockdown, Kartik had been approached for the role of Bantu, which was played by Allu. The role is apt for Kartik, who is also a good dancer. The deal was apparently finalised on Thursday, and Kartik will film for it after he wraps up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. The movie will roll in early 2021."

The makers, says the source, couldn't think about anyone other than Aaryan to play the tough, intelligent, and smart-talking Bantu, whose life is juxtaposed with that of Raj, a vulnerable, quiet and soft-spoken man. "The makers are scouting for an established actor, like Aparshakti Khurrana or Angad Bedi, to play Raj's role. Paresh Rawal is in contention for the role of Bantu's father. News of Kartik's entry is being kept under wraps as the makers want to announce the remake in September."

mid-day reached out to Aaryan and Dhawan, who didn't respond till the time of going to press.

