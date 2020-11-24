Alacrity shown by railways should be omnipresent

The Railways seems to have made the most of the lockdown to improve, construct and repair infrastructure, a report stated in this paper.

Citing statistics to buttress that claim, the report had numbers like, at least 13 of the total 16 Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) declared dangerous by the IIT-Bombay having been pulled down during this period, with the latest one being dismantled this weekend.

During this downtime for the world, if one can call it, there have been repairs to several ROBs and FOBs, with one FOB actually being dismantled in a few hours at night.

This intent and action is joy to a layperson and a cynical citizenry that has become weary of projects never getting off the ground or being delayed or shelved for some reason or the other, resulting in the taxpayers' money going down the drain. So many times, we have seen and heard of certain infra, which could be any public work in the city, also getting caught in political bickering. This may be for something as small as not finding a suitable candidate, read political leader, to inaugurate it. Or, parties are involved in a battle royale over what this finished facility is to be named.

We want to see this alacrity mirrored across amenities that need attention, demolition and repairs, across the city. More importantly, the lockdown cannot go on forever, but at least try and address problems with even half this speed and you would have a better and smoothly functioning city.

This proves though that we can take on these tasks, onerous though they may seem and complete them on time. Let us adopt this efficient approach and apply it to different aspects of the city and we will witness a pleasing change in the quality of our life.

