Aladdin and Yasmine to finally come closer on Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Aladdin and Yasmine

With Aladdin making his entry in Baghdad, he has been struggling to convince everyone of his reality as Ali. While he has managed to gain that trust from Zafar, trapping him in his own greed, he is now onto his task to win his love, Yasmine back.

Amidst the ongoing tussle between Ali (Siddharth Nigam) and Yasmine (Avneet Kaur), the duo's fans are in for a treat as there is romance developing between the two. Yasmine can't bear to have Ali around her, due to his resemblance to Aladdin and the all the memories he brings back. Unable to make him leave Baghdad, Yasmine now plans of luring Ali and getting close to him in order to make Zafar (Aamir Dalvi) jealous and as a result, have Ali thrown away from the palace. Although aware of Yasmine's tactics, Aladdin pretends to be unaware and rather plans to make the most of every moment with her. A twist arises when Aladdin starts receiving notes at odd places from someone claiming to know his true identity.



Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur in a still from the show

Is this a trap or does someone really know Aladdin's secret? Will Aladdin and Yasmine's love story end before even beginning in earnest? Avneet Kaur, essaying the role of Yasmine said, "Yasmine cannot bear Ali's face as he resembles Aladdin so much. Yasmine hates Aladdin for killing her father which makes things all the more difficult. Thus, she adopts yet another tactic to get him thrown out of the palace. She now attempts to get closer to Ali so as to trigger Zafar into having Ali sent away. While the romance between the two will be delighting for the fans, it will have their hearts pounding on what comes next."

Siddharth Nigam, portraying the character of Aladdin said, "Ali is surprised by Yasmine's sweet gestures and her affection towards him. Although he finds out that she's doing all this with the ulterior motive of having him thrown from the kingdom, he focusses on enjoying these moments with her. However, while he is happy about this equation with his love Yasmine, something is about to turn his world upside down. It will be intriguing for the viewers to know what lies for Ali aka Aladdin."

