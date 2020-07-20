Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Avneet Kaur scores 74 per cent in Board exams; Here's how she reacted

Actress Avneet Kaur is super happy and celebrating her board exam results. She scored 74 per cent in her class 12 board exams. The 18-year-old actress is best known for her role as Sultana Yasmine from the fantasy TV show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

In an interview with ETimes, Avneet Kaur said she didn't expect to fare so well in her exams, also adding that her parents are very proud of her. "It feels really good to get such a good percentage. Frankly, I did not expect to get this percentage. I am very happy and even my parents are really proud and happy. Everyone has been sending congratulatory messages," she told the portal.

A few months ago, another happiest moment that Avneet and her entire family celebrated was when she touched 10 million mark on Instagram. "I'm extremely grateful to my fans, followers and the viewers of 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga', for all the love and support they have showered me with," said Avneet, who bid adieu to the show on July 1.

Talking about her journey with the show, Avneet Kaur penned a note on Instagram, which read: "Bidding adieu to a part of my life. Yasmine is extremely close to my heart, a character which started with a warrior princess much against the fairy tale. I learnt so much portraying Yasmine, from horse riding to doing my own stunts. I got to be a princess in a literal sense. Thank you to each and everyone for making this journey super special with all of your love and support."

In the interview with ETimes, she also spoke about her experience juggling between shoots and studies. Avneet revealed she marked her attendance on Aladdin sets even on exam days: "There have been times when I have given my exams and then rushed to shoot. For Aladdin, I used to give my exams and then head for Naigaon to shoot the show. It is something that I have been doing for quite a while now and I am used to it now. I would definitely say that it never gets old," she said.

