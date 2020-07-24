Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga update: Aladdin aka Siddharth Nigam turns into a werewolf

The hunt for the Mallika's (Debina Bonnerjee) khanjar (knife) has begun. Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) embarks on yet another adventure but this is not only a hunt but a journey that will determine Ammi's (Smita Bansal) future, which is now controlled by Mallika. Sony SAB's Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is set to take an exciting turn as new challenges await for Aladdin and his squad. The viewers should gear up for the nail-biting twists and turn as things are about to get a lot more challenging and mystical in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

After Faraz (Aamir Dalvi) makes Aladdin and Ginnie of the Ring (Praneet Bhatt) believe his honest intentions. Aladdin decides to introduce Faraz with everyone and vouches for his credibility. Aladdin then accepts Mallika's demand and declares that he will find the magical khanjar only if she will turn Ammi into a human when he returns.

With Faraz's help, Aladdin, Ginnie of the Ring and Faraz start their journey towards the mystical Jhoomta Jungle, to look for the khanjar. On their path, Aladdin encounters a huge werewolf inside a cave and while trying to escaping the werewolf, he gets scratched by the werewolf. When Ginnie of the Ring finally finds Aladdin in the cave, he witnesses that Aladdin is no longer human but has turned into a dangerous werewolf who is about to charge at him.

How will Ginnie of the Ring turn Aladdin into a human? Will he be successful?

Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Aladdin said, "Aladdin is headed to a dangerous and an exciting journey. To find the objects for Mallika he will first be going into the mystical world of Jhoomta Jungle. Our viewers will certainly enjoy the beautiful and fantasy lands that Aladdin will travel to but the most surprising turn is when Aladdin turns into a werewolf. I'm excited to witness everyone's response on the look. The adventures on Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga are all set to be even more exciting and engaging. So, stay tuned."

Switch On SAB and witness Aladdin as a werewolf on Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga every Monday-Friday at 9PM only on Sony SAB

