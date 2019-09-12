Aladdin's ghost to reveal Zafar's conspiracy in front of the entire kingdom

With Aladdin's ghost back to torment his biggest enemy, Zafar. Fans are set to be taken on a thrilling adventure as Aladdin's ghost will expose Zafar's crimes while nearly killing him previously in Sony SAB's Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

The beautiful Ginnie Minnie has asked Ginoo (Raashul Tandon) to spend some time with her and Ginoo agrees. Ali's (Siddharth Nigam) magnificent pack of genies take this opportunity to scare Zafar (Aamir Dalvi) by making Zafar see horrific visuals of blood stained hand and the ghost of the king standing in front of him. Zafar is traumatized and confides in Ali and Yasmine (Avneet Kaur) that Aladdin's ghost is wandering around him only to prove that Zafar is the real killer of the King. Situations take a serious turn when Zafar receives a suspicious letter from Aladdin's ghost stating his intentions of exposing Zafar in front of Baghdad, right in the middle of the market. On the other hand, Yasmine is finding it hard to believe that Aladdin's ghost really exists and decides to keep a close eye on Ali. Zafar makes his way to the market and Yasmine forces Ali to accompany her to really see for herself if Aladdin's ghost really appears or not.

Will Aladdin's ghost really appear in front of anyone? Does Yasmine's suspicion on Ali come true?

Siddharth Nigam, playing the character of Aladdin aka Ali said, "Ali's masterplan of exposing Zafar is finally reaching its final stage. Aladdin is really close to receive the long awaited justice. The upcoming episodes this week are full of surprises and shooting for the upcoming episodes have been thoroughly exciting for me as now even I'm feeling the rush while playing Aladdin's character. The episodes further will uncover Zafar's sins and our viewers are going to enjoy the events that will unfold. So keep watching to know how Aladdin's ghost scares Zafar into revealing the truth."

Aamir Dalvi, playing the character of Zafar said, "Zafar is disturbed with Aladdin's ghost haunting him but he is determined to not reveal the truth behind the King's assassination. With Ginoo, the most powerful Ginn by his side, Zafar will defeat Aladdin all over again. Shooting for these episodes was challenging as an artist and I performed a completely new emotion of Zafar. The upcoming episodes are packed with thrill and excitement and I'm sure our lovely viewers will enjoy it."

