Alaia F starts shooting for Jawani Janeman on a positive note

Alaia F with friends and family

Alaia F, who has won hearts all over, is all set to make her much-awaited debut with Jawani Janeman for which she set sail to England to begin the shoot. Amidst all the warmth the actress received from her friends and family, even upon her arrival, Alaia F was showered with love to welcome her for a lovely start to her career.

The budding star recently left for London and had a warm send-off where her friends and family members came to see her off at the airport, which shows how much the actress is loved. It surely seems that Alaia is blessed with love and warmth as she is all set to kickstart the shoot for her debut film. And her family is definitely rooting for her success!

The social media sensation who possesses a massive fan following received a warm welcome at the airport and soon after her arrival made sure that she witnesses the cricket extravaganza of India vs Pakistan with her on-screen father, Saif Ali Khan, and celebrated the World Cup festivity with him. Alaia posted pictures with Saif and was seen bonding during the match. Twinning all the way, the on-screen father-daughter duo was all cheers, dressed in blue for the game.

Owing to her humongous fan base, the star has already created much buzz and her fans are super-excited to witness her on the big screen as she begins the schedule for her debut movie. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic comedy-drama, which also features Tabu where Alaia F is set to mark her debut.

