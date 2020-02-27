Alan Shearer: Liverpool will be great only if they win multiple titles

Liverpool are reigning Champions League holders and on the verge of winning their first English Premier League title in 30 years but England and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes there's still some time for this Kop side to be termed a great outfit.

The Merseysiders have 26 wins from 27 games this EPL season, claiming 79 points from a possible 81, which indicates their dominant display but Shearer feels the current Liverpool team can be rated among the best EPL sides of all time only if they can win titles consistently.

Consistency needed

"In my opinion, this present Liverpool team is not the best-ever English Premiership side ever. If they have to be considered the best Premiership side, then they have to win several titles like top clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City have done over the years," said Shearer, who is in the city for the Next Generation Mumbai Cup—a grassroots initiative by EPL and Reliance Foundation.

"It's just a matter of time before Liverpool wins win the league this season. But only if they go on to win multiple titles, then we can have this discussion [about their greatness]," added Shearer, who holds the record for most goals (260) in the English Premier League.

Uphill task for England

Shearer, 49, who won the EPL title with Blackburn in 1994-95, also dwelled on England's chances at Euro 2020 (June 12 to July 12). "I feel England have a good opportunity as they have three good group games at Wembley. But with Harry Kane [hamstring injury] and Marcus Rashford [back injury] out, it will be difficult. To reach the final, England need a striker of their quality. And if not England, then France are my favourites," the former Newcastle United manager concluded.

