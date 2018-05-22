Alan Wilkins: Commentary has become more relaxed now

Alan Wilkins, a left-arm medium-pace bowler for Glamorgan and Gloucestershire, felt that commentary has become much more relaxed, and has broken the rigid structure followed by the late Richie Benaud



Commentator Alan Wilkins (right) with India cricket great Sunil Gavaskar at an event yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Renowned commentator Alan Wilkins' views on cricket and tennis in particular, found many takers in the 1990s. His laconic voice on the microphone made him a loved name in Indian commentary. He is also a hit with his fellow commentators.

The who's who from the commentary team of the ongoing Indian Premier League — Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, ex-Oz pacer Brett Lee, Graeme Smith, Darren Sammy, Kumar Sangakkara besides a host of anchors, made their presence felt yesterday at the launch of Wilkins' book, Easier Said Than Done: A Life In Sport. Wilkins, a left-arm medium-pace bowler for Glamorgan and Gloucestershire, felt that commentary has become much more relaxed, and has broken the rigid structure followed by the late Richie Benaud.

"When I started off with the BBC, it was so structured and rigid. People had roles. I had the great privilege of working with Richie Benaud, Jack Bannister and Tony Lewis. Now, with ex-cricketers doing commentary, the atmosphere has become much more relaxed. With social media, everything is more relaxed. It's definitely better now because there are different viewpoints epitomised by everybody," Wilkins, 64, said.

Quizzed on the toughest format he has commentated on, he remarked: "Test cricket, because I haven't played Test cricket. I have to navigate and be careful with my words, where I can say with safety that I am not offending any cricketers out there."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates