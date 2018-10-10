Alankrita Sahai: Was fantastic to work with Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England

bollywood

On her role in the film, Alankrita said: "I play this character named Alisha, who is a Punjabi girl from London. My character traverses a journey through the course of the film showcasing a varied range of emotions

Actress Alankrita Sahai, who will feature in Vipul Shah's "Namaste England" as a twist in the tale, says it was wonderful to work with actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

"It's been a fantastic experience working with Parineeti and Arjun. We had an absolute blast on the sets and I am sure the people are going to love the sneak peak into the film," Alankrita said in a statement on Tuesday, when the film's second trailer was released.

"Arjun Kapoor's character Param and Alisha have an excellent chemistry in the film, with Alisha acting like a catalyst and adding a twist to the film. There is a lot of sacrifice and understanding involved between my character Alisha and that of Arjun's Param." Alankrita's last on-screen appearance was with Vicky Kaushal in "Love Per Square Foot".

