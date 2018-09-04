Alastair Cook has been a truly remarkable cricketer, says Nasser Hussain

cricket

Nasser Hussain has described Alastair Cook as a "truly remarkable cricketer". "Conditions in England in the last couple of years for opening batsmen have been so difficult," Hussain told Sky Sports News.

"One hundred and sixty Test matches at the top of the order, facing a Dukes ball in most of those, there's only so many times that even the toughest, mentally toughest career I've ever seen, can just go to that well and dig deep and summon up even more mental strength.

"He's been a truly remarkable cricketer. To carry on this long. I think he's played 158 Test matches in a row. You'd think somewhere along the line you'd lose form or fitness. Huge credit to the lad. He's been England's best player," he added.

Alastair Cook is England’s most-capped player and has captained the team in an English record 59 Tests and 69 ODIs. He is the leading run-scorer in Test matches for England, and the youngest player to complete 12,000 Test runs (the 6th overall and the only Englishman). Cook has scored a record 32 Test centuries for England and is the first England player to take part in 50 Test victories. A left-handed opening batsman, he normally fields at first slip.

Alastair Cook played for Essex's Academy and made his debut for the first XI in 2003. He played in several of England's youth teams from 2000 until his call up to the Test side in 2006. While touring in the West Indies with the ECB National Academy, Cook was called up to the England national team in India as a last-minute replacement for Marcus Trescothick and debuted, aged 21, with a century. He went on to score 1,000 runs in his maiden year and made centuries in his first Test matches against India, Pakistan, the West Indies and Bangladesh. Cook played a pivotal role in England winning the 2009 Ashes series, and, after deputising as Test captain in 2010 and then taking ODI captaincy full-time, in retaining the Ashes in 2010-11

