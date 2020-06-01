Alaya F brings to us her all new Instagram series - #AlayaAF

Alaya F marked her successful debut on the silver screen with Jawaani Jaaneman and won over everyone with her performance. The lockdown has been one of the times where Alaya is making sure to explore her time, productively while making sure to stay connected with her fans.

Her social media is one of the most engaging handles on Instagram where she is seen dancing, painting, posting fun videos as well as keeping us glued with everything she posts. Now, a big surprise is here for the fans who wanted to see more of that from 'the girl of the moment'.

The actress took to her handle and posted an introductory video to a much-awaited series from her- #AlayaAF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) onJun 1, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

She writes, "#AlayaAF - What is #AlayaAF? I've really been enjoying putting out content lately! And I've also really been enjoying reading your comments! I've taken note of what you guys like to see and I've decided to make an IGTV series called #AlayaAF.. it'll include 5 different types of videos: #HealthyAF, #FitAF, #ArtsyAF, #GlamAF, #ChallengingAF! And also some videos that are just #AlayaAF I've made this fun, silly video to introduce it to you guys so I hope you like it videos will be out starting tomorrow! send in your recommendations!! Have a happy Monday! [sic]"

Alaya posted a fun video giving us a glimpse into how she will be bringing a range of videos to us- #FitAF, #HealthyAF, #ArtsyAF, #GlamAf and a lot more! We definitely are looking forward to this quirky content from Alaya and her earlier videos always have been a huge hit on social media as well.

Alaya knows how to keep herself busy by always finding out various ways to learn something new and doesn't let her creative self be on rest. Preparation is her key to success and she is making sure to make the most of this time, creatively.

The debutant has given a hit of firsts not just with her film but even with her being on three covers for leading magazines and even walked for a leading designer at a prominent fashion week- within a short span of time. Now, a series is definitely another first to her list.

