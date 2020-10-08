Alaya F celebrates buddy Aaishvary Thackeray's birthday in Dubai; Smita Thackeray shares fun video
Last November, when Alaya F hosted her 22nd birthday party, Aaishvary Thackeray was in attendance.
Alaya F, who made her debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman, was spotted at the birthday party of Bal Thackeray's grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray in Dubai. Aaishvary and mother Smita Thackeray shared glimpses from the bash at a restaurant on social media. Last November, when the actor hosted her 22nd birthday party, Aaishvary was in attendance. The two are said to be close buddies.
The duo is currently chilling in Dubai. Alaya and Aaishvary, both have been sharing some exotic pictures from their yacht journey. If photos are to be believed, Alaya and Aaishvary went to Goa before hitting Dubai.
On the professional front, Alaya F is currently waiting for her new projects to kickstart. In an interview with mid-day, the actress shared, "My film released, and then we went into lockdown. I had just entered the industry and had charted a long [journey] to get to this point. I was in conversation with a few people for some projects, but now I don't know where the films stand. We are in a state of limbo."
"I have received a lot of offers, and I am interested in dabbling in the OTT space. If a project resonates with me, I will do it. I am trying to relearn skills that I learnt in film school, like editing the final cut, apart from taking to new software like Photoshop," she further added.
Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani. In her comedy-drama debut film, the actress' performance was very impactful, despite performing alongside eminent stars like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She elegantly played an unconventional character just in her first film and struck the audience with her natural charm. The actress's dedication and passion were quite evident through her performance in the film.
