mid-day exclusive | Alaya F: I am sure I will say a lot of stupid things in the future
One doesn't get as candid as Alaya F, who spoke to mid-day exclusively about her big Bollywood debut, Jawaani Jaaneman, recognizing her privilege, the never-ending debate on nepotism, and Ananya Panday's much-talked-about take on her struggles.
Ever since Kangana Ranaut has uttered the word nepotism on Koffee With Karan in 2017, the entire brigade of star sons and star daughters have been under the scrutiny of the media and the social media. Unlike earlier, when there was a certain excitement to see them, the excitement suddenly changed into a critical lens.
People began to analyze their background, calling them 'privileged' and how the family name could effortlessly help them in bagging a film. Well, it is still a big debate! Making her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F has her views clear on the big debate and also gives her take on Ananya Panday's recent interview where she spoke about her share of struggles.
Talking about the same to Mid-day in an exclusive interview, Alaya said, "This is something that needs to be spoken about since this is a reality and it exists. I think it's important to realise even in our struggles, we are privileged. When I am getting rejected for my 10th audition, someone out there is getting rejected for his 100th audition."
She added, "When I am upset something isn't working out, I come back home and I'm sad, I'm crying under my blanket, I'm entitled to feel low and upset, but I'm still surrounded by my family, friends. I can pick up my phone and call someone. I know tomorrow I can go and have another meeting, another audition. Whereas someone who comes from a small town, works here, works through the day, through the night and then goes for an audition, comes back to his PG, he doesn't really have any family, any support, that struggle is far greater, and it's very important to acknowledge that struggle."
But does that stop her from pursuing a career in Bollywood? No! And that's what she said. And she also reinstated this is a very important debate that needs to exist. Her work needs to speak for her even if she knows her privilege will always be discussed, which is okay by her.
Well, in case you remember, Ananya Panday was trolled recently when she spoke how she had to struggle in her career and equated it to an appearance on Koffee With Karan. Alaya F came out and said she didn't mean it that way. "I talk a lot, and I hope I just say the right things, and I'm sure I'll say a lot of stupid things and I'm sure I'll learn from them. I watch my contemporaries' interviews a lot, I learn from their mistakes and their good points, but that's about it. I'll let you know when I say something stupid."
In a media interaction, she spoke about how she's excited about the film and is literally counting days. Talking about how she got an opportunity to be a part of Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya said, "When I auditioned for the film, Saif sir was already attached to the film. I read an article about this film in the newspaper and informed my agency that I wanted to audition for it. They set things up, and thankfully I got the part."
She further says, "I don't know what I would be doing if I hadn't got Jawaani Jaaneman (laughs). This was my life's best decision when I decided to audition for the role. I got to learn a lot from Saif sir and Tabu ma'am. Just watching them was enough. I never thought my first film would romantic or thriller or action, all I wanted to do was a good film."
Here comes the most crucial and cliched question- Tell us something about your character. Here's what she says, "She's very similar to me. She's fun-loving and free-spirited, independent, mature and even immature. I relate a lot to my character, not the story because I have a father."
Well, we love the candidness of Alaya and we hope she goes a long way in Bollywood. Jawaani Jaaneman is all set to release this Friday on January 31.
-
Alaya F, daughter of Farhan Furniturewalla and former actress Pooja Bedi, best known for her character Devika in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, was born on November 28, 1997. The 22-year-old is quite a sensation on social media (All pictures courtesy: Alaya F's Instagram account)
-
Following her mother's footsteps, Alaya F is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya will be playing Khan and Tabu's teenage daughter in the film.
-
Well, for those who don't know, Alaya F tasted fame even before she bagged her first Bollywood film, thanks to her sultry pictures on Instagram. From sexy selfies to hot bikini pictures, Alaya F's Instagram photos, a few years down the line, were all and only about glitz and glamour!
-
Alaya F first grabbed headlines in 2014 for her public spat with Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra.
-
Alaya F and Sakshi Chopra had a huge fight at Tryst Pub in Mumbai on November 28, 2014. While Alaya Furniturewalla was celebrating her birthday with friends at the pub, Sakshi was with her mother and her friend when the fight took place.
-
Later, Alaya's mother Pooja Bedi and Sakshi's mother Meenakshi Chopra also got involved into the fight. After the fight, Pooja Bedi filed an FIR against Meenakshi Sagar and her daughter Sakshi.
-
The FIR was filed by Pooja Bedi for harassing, intimidating, threatening, abusing and speaking derogatorily about herself, her daughter Alaya, her late mother Protima Bedi, and her ex-husband Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala on SMS, recorded telephonic conversations and across social media.
-
Alaya has done a one-year film direction course in New York University and a one-year acting course in New York Film Academy.
-
After coming back to India, Alaya started her training in the film industry. She attended acting, dance and singing classes in India.
-
Soon after, the starlet started getting film offers. However, mother Pooja Bedi reportedly wanted her to focus on her preparation for her Bollywood sojourn.
-
Though Pooja Bedi's Bollywood career never took off, unlike her father Kabir Bedi, who is an Internationally acclaimed actor, as a doting mother she wanted Alaya's career to shape up in the right manner.
-
In 2016, Pooja Bedi had announced that Alaya will be launched in Bollywood by 2018. However, months later, Pooja told media that she feels her daughter is not completely prepared for her debut and would only step in the world of showbiz once she gains that confidence.
-
Like every other star kid, Alaya often gets clicked by paparazzi. But, the young lady's mother once complained over "constant spelt" by media.
-
Apparently, Alaya got mobbed in Jodhpur in 2017 where she was doing a photoshoot with Nafisa Ali's son. This incident apparently left Alaya overwhelmed as she was not expecting such attention even before starting her Bollywood journey.
-
Alaya often experiences nasty comments by netizens on her sultry pictures on Instagram. Though, she tends to ignore more than often, it was a year back when Alaya got upset over the sleazy remarks she had been getting on her posts.
-
Alaya took to Instagram and wrote, "If my cleavage is visible, it does not mean I am giving consent, it does not mean I am 'asking for it'. I am more than my breasts and it is unfair to let them define me." Very well said Alaya!
-
Talking about Alaya's debut Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan spoke in length about the debutant. He said, "She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast."
-
Bagging the film wasn't a cakewalk for Alaya, though. She was chosen after the makers screen-tested 50 aspirants.
-
Jawaani Jaaneman's one of the producers Jay Shewakramani shared the story of how Alaya was roped in. She said, "Someone told me that Pooja Bedi's daughter wants to act, so I checked out her pictures and sent a message to Pooja who put me in touch with Alaya's agency. We loved her test, she's got the film completely on her own merit."
-
Alaya F plays a fun-loving, independent girl, sporting a modern look in Jawaani Jaaneman, a rom-com which is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.
-
As Alaya gears up for her Bollywood debut, we take a look at some more stunning pictures of the gorgeous debutant!
-
Alaya F shared this picture on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Hair and make up with @miramakeup on my FIRST DAY of shoot on #JawaaniJaaneman"
-
Alaya's first day of shoot for her Bollywood debut - Jawaani Jaaneman. She captioned this picture: All I've done all day is smile, smile and smile some more AND IT BEGINS!!! First day of shoot for Jawaani Jaaneman!
-
That little munchkin is none other than Alaya with her mother Pooja Bedi. Alaya shared this photo on Pooja's birthday and wrote alongside, "Happiest birthday Mother! love you very much!!"
-
Alaya shared this adorable picture with her brothers on Siblings Day and wrote alongside, "Happy siblings day to the two boys that have had the privilege of knowing me since the day they were born"
-
That's Alaya's younger sibling Omar Furniturewalla. Alaya shared this photo on Omar's birthday and wrote alongside, "Happiest birthday my sweet little Omi! The home feels empty without you and I miss you every day. I love you!! Always and always!!!"
-
Alaya F with Maneck Contractor (Pooja Bedi's fiance), her mother and brother.
-
Alaya on the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman. She shared this picture and wrote alongside: I get to learn so much on set every single day when I’m working with such incredibly talented people! Soooooooo grateful and sooooooo excited for #JawaaniJaaneman
-
Pooja Bedi with her two children - (left) Omar and (right) Alaya. The latter shared this picture on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan!
-
A candid picture of Alaya F from her 21st birthday celebrations.
-
Here's wishing good luck to Alaya!
