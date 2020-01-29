mid-day exclusive | Alaya F: I am sure I will say a lot of stupid things in the future

Ever since Kangana Ranaut has uttered the word nepotism on Koffee With Karan in 2017, the entire brigade of star sons and star daughters have been under the scrutiny of the media and the social media. Unlike earlier, when there was a certain excitement to see them, the excitement suddenly changed into a critical lens.

People began to analyze their background, calling them 'privileged' and how the family name could effortlessly help them in bagging a film. Well, it is still a big debate! Making her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F has her views clear on the big debate and also gives her take on Ananya Panday's recent interview where she spoke about her share of struggles.

Talking about the same to Mid-day in an exclusive interview, Alaya said, "This is something that needs to be spoken about since this is a reality and it exists. I think it's important to realise even in our struggles, we are privileged. When I am getting rejected for my 10th audition, someone out there is getting rejected for his 100th audition."

She added, "When I am upset something isn't working out, I come back home and I'm sad, I'm crying under my blanket, I'm entitled to feel low and upset, but I'm still surrounded by my family, friends. I can pick up my phone and call someone. I know tomorrow I can go and have another meeting, another audition. Whereas someone who comes from a small town, works here, works through the day, through the night and then goes for an audition, comes back to his PG, he doesn't really have any family, any support, that struggle is far greater, and it's very important to acknowledge that struggle."

But does that stop her from pursuing a career in Bollywood? No! And that's what she said. And she also reinstated this is a very important debate that needs to exist. Her work needs to speak for her even if she knows her privilege will always be discussed, which is okay by her.

Well, in case you remember, Ananya Panday was trolled recently when she spoke how she had to struggle in her career and equated it to an appearance on Koffee With Karan. Alaya F came out and said she didn't mean it that way. "I talk a lot, and I hope I just say the right things, and I'm sure I'll say a lot of stupid things and I'm sure I'll learn from them. I watch my contemporaries' interviews a lot, I learn from their mistakes and their good points, but that's about it. I'll let you know when I say something stupid."

In a media interaction, she spoke about how she's excited about the film and is literally counting days. Talking about how she got an opportunity to be a part of Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya said, "When I auditioned for the film, Saif sir was already attached to the film. I read an article about this film in the newspaper and informed my agency that I wanted to audition for it. They set things up, and thankfully I got the part."

She further says, "I don't know what I would be doing if I hadn't got Jawaani Jaaneman (laughs). This was my life's best decision when I decided to audition for the role. I got to learn a lot from Saif sir and Tabu ma'am. Just watching them was enough. I never thought my first film would romantic or thriller or action, all I wanted to do was a good film."

Here comes the most crucial and cliched question- Tell us something about your character. Here's what she says, "She's very similar to me. She's fun-loving and free-spirited, independent, mature and even immature. I relate a lot to my character, not the story because I have a father."

Well, we love the candidness of Alaya and we hope she goes a long way in Bollywood. Jawaani Jaaneman is all set to release this Friday on January 31.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates