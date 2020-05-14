Alaya F opens up on being told she 'looked cute with a pregnant belly' in Jawaani Jaaneman
Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, talks about all the compliments she got for her performance in the film.
Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The coming-of-age comedy flick was well-liked and Alaya soon became a fan favourite, especially among the younger generation.
Alaya F played a young pregnant woman looking for her father, played by Saif Ali Khan, and having found him, the film follows all the adventures the father-daughter duo experience together. One might think it quite an unconventional choice for a debut, but Alaya portrayed the part perfectly. So it's not surprising that one of the compliments she got for her performance was that she 'looked cute with a pregnant belly'!
Talking about the compliment, the actor told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "It was a very real-looking, heavy prosthetic belly which gave me a backache. I was excited about getting pregnant till I realised the abs I'd taken months to acquire would be covered up."
When asked if she had second thoughts about the role, Alaya said, "None related to the project. My biggest fear was that I might not be as good as I thought I was or wanted to be, that I'd let down myself and others. There were many sleepless nights."
According to the report, Alaya has signed a three-film deal with Jay Shewakramani, and one with Vashu Bhagnani. She has also clarified that there's no Student Of The Year 3 happening. Looks like Alaya F is ready to rock and roll once the lockdown is over!
-
-
-
-
Alaya F first grabbed headlines in 2014 for her public spat with Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra.
-
Alaya F and Sakshi Chopra had a huge fight at Tryst Pub in Mumbai on November 28, 2014. While Alaya Furniturewalla was celebrating her birthday with friends at the pub, Sakshi was with her mother and her friend when the fight took place.
-
Later, Alaya's mother Pooja Bedi and Sakshi's mother Meenakshi Chopra also got involved into the fight. After the fight, Pooja Bedi filed an FIR against Meenakshi Sagar and her daughter Sakshi.
-
The FIR was filed by Pooja Bedi for harassing, intimidating, threatening, abusing and speaking derogatorily about herself, her daughter Alaya, her late mother Protima Bedi, and her ex-husband Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala on SMS, recorded telephonic conversations and across social media.
-
Alaya has done a one-year film direction course in New York University and a one-year acting course in New York Film Academy.
-
After coming back to India, Alaya started her training in the film industry. She attended acting, dance and singing classes in India.
-
Soon after, the starlet started getting film offers. However, mother Pooja Bedi reportedly wanted her to focus on her preparation for her Bollywood sojourn.
-
Though Pooja Bedi's Bollywood career never took off, unlike her father Kabir Bedi, who is an Internationally acclaimed actor, as a doting mother she wanted Alaya's career to shape up in the right manner.
-
In 2016, Pooja Bedi had announced that Alaya will be launched in Bollywood by 2018. However, months later, Pooja told media that she feels her daughter is not completely prepared for her debut and would only step in the world of showbiz once she gains that confidence.
-
Like every other star kid, Alaya often gets clicked by paparazzi. But, the young lady's mother once complained over "constant spelt" by media.
-
Apparently, Alaya got mobbed in Jodhpur in 2017 where she was doing a photoshoot with Nafisa Ali's son. This incident apparently left Alaya overwhelmed as she was not expecting such attention even before starting her Bollywood journey.
-
Alaya often experiences nasty comments by netizens on her sultry pictures on Instagram. Though, she tends to ignore more than often, it was a year back when Alaya got upset over the sleazy remarks she had been getting on her posts.
-
Alaya took to Instagram and wrote, "If my cleavage is visible, it does not mean I am giving consent, it does not mean I am 'asking for it'. I am more than my breasts and it is unfair to let them define me." Very well said Alaya!
-
Talking about Alaya's debut Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan spoke in length about the debutant. He said, "She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast."
-
Bagging the film wasn't a cakewalk for Alaya, though. She was chosen after the makers screen-tested 50 aspirants.
-
Jawaani Jaaneman's one of the producers Jay Shewakramani shared the story of how Alaya was roped in. She said, "Someone told me that Pooja Bedi's daughter wants to act, so I checked out her pictures and sent a message to Pooja who put me in touch with Alaya's agency. We loved her test, she's got the film completely on her own merit."
-
Alaya F plays a fun-loving, independent girl, sporting a modern look in Jawaani Jaaneman, a rom-com which is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.
-
As Alaya gears up for her Bollywood debut, we take a look at some more stunning pictures of the gorgeous debutant!
-
Alaya F shared this picture on Instagram and wrote alongside, "Hair and make up with @miramakeup on my FIRST DAY of shoot on #JawaaniJaaneman"
-
Alaya's first day of shoot for her Bollywood debut - Jawaani Jaaneman. She captioned this picture: All I've done all day is smile, smile and smile some more AND IT BEGINS!!! First day of shoot for Jawaani Jaaneman!
-
That little munchkin is none other than Alaya with her mother Pooja Bedi. Alaya shared this photo on Pooja's birthday and wrote alongside, "Happiest birthday Mother! love you very much!!"
-
Alaya shared this adorable picture with her brothers on Siblings Day and wrote alongside, "Happy siblings day to the two boys that have had the privilege of knowing me since the day they were born"
-
That's Alaya's younger sibling Omar Furniturewalla. Alaya shared this photo on Omar's birthday and wrote alongside, "Happiest birthday my sweet little Omi! The home feels empty without you and I miss you every day. I love you!! Always and always!!!"
-
Alaya F with Maneck Contractor (Pooja Bedi's fiance), her mother and brother.
-
Alaya on the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman. She shared this picture and wrote alongside: I get to learn so much on set every single day when I’m working with such incredibly talented people! Soooooooo grateful and sooooooo excited for #JawaaniJaaneman
-
Pooja Bedi with her two children - (left) Omar and (right) Alaya. The latter shared this picture on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan!
-
A candid picture of Alaya F from her 21st birthday celebrations.
-
Here's wishing good luck to Alaya!
