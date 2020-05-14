Alaya F opens up on being told she 'looked cute with a pregnant belly' in Jawaani Jaaneman

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The coming-of-age comedy flick was well-liked and Alaya soon became a fan favourite, especially among the younger generation.

Alaya F played a young pregnant woman looking for her father, played by Saif Ali Khan, and having found him, the film follows all the adventures the father-daughter duo experience together. One might think it quite an unconventional choice for a debut, but Alaya portrayed the part perfectly. So it's not surprising that one of the compliments she got for her performance was that she 'looked cute with a pregnant belly'!

Talking about the compliment, the actor told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "It was a very real-looking, heavy prosthetic belly which gave me a backache. I was excited about getting pregnant till I realised the abs I'd taken months to acquire would be covered up."

When asked if she had second thoughts about the role, Alaya said, "None related to the project. My biggest fear was that I might not be as good as I thought I was or wanted to be, that I'd let down myself and others. There were many sleepless nights."

According to the report, Alaya has signed a three-film deal with Jay Shewakramani, and one with Vashu Bhagnani. She has also clarified that there's no Student Of The Year 3 happening. Looks like Alaya F is ready to rock and roll once the lockdown is over!

