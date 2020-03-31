Alaya F: Shows like Friends, Modern Family needed at this time

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F makes a pitch for her film when we ask her to recommend a binge-worthy watch available on the Internet. "It has recently dropped online and everyone must watch it," says the actor cheekily. Amid the lockdown, the debutante — like most millennials — has turned to the web world for her daily dose of entertainment. Though the youngster doesn't have a penchant for horror projects, she strongly recommends Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House. "It's an intelligent horror series and doesn't simply dump scares everywhere without reason. I'm enjoying it."

Emphasising that sitcoms make for great viewing to keep negativity at bay, Alaya doles out her favourites in the genre. "Feel-good shows like Friends and Modern Family can be great additions [to your list] at this time."



Friends

When she is not following the goings-on in Rachel Greene and Monica Geller's lives, Alaya is keeping herself busy by cooking and "drawing a lot". "Drawing helps me stay calm. I'm also spending time with family playing board games."



Modern family

Had the country not found itself in this inopportune situation, Alaya, who earned much-acclaim for her debut film, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, would be in the midst of a discussion with the makers of her forthcoming movies. "I have one film with [Jackky Bhagnani's] Pooja Entertainment, and another with Northern Lights Entertainment, co-producers of my first film. It feels good that the makers of my debut film want to work with me again."

