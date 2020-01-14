Alaya F's crop top is the talk of the town; buy it here

Alaya F, who is known for her chic fashion sense, was clicked by photographers enjoying her "me time" at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The young star donned a white crop top and denim for the outing. Isn't she looking gorgeous?

Now, even you can ace your fashion game just like Alaya. We have curated a list of trendy outfits that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

Cotton Half Sleeve Crop Top

Practical, cute and easy-to-wear, this crop top is a must-have choice this season. Made from cotton, this top has a round neck and half sleeves that make it simple yet stylish. You can wear your favourite shorts, leggings, slacks, skinny jeans, and boots, it's really easy to pair with a cardigan, coat, or a jacket. Atrangi Store's Cotton Half Sleeve Crop Top is available at a discounted price of Rs 399. Shop here

Casual Cotton Crop Top

This trendy and attractive top from Everlush looks effortlessly stylish. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 399 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Half Sleeve Crop Top

Create your own style by wearing this adorable crop top. This top is made up of 100 per cent polyester. Designed to suit every body type, the top has been made to provide you comfort and ease all day long. Atrangi store Women's Cotton Half Sleeve Crop Top is available at a discounted price of Rs 474. Shop it here

VeniVidiVici Black Crop Top

Redefine your style in this chic cold shoulder crop top. The product is made up of knit fabric. You can team it up with high waist denim and sneakers for a perfect day out, or you can match it up with a tailored skirt and nude heels for a party night. VeniVidiVici Black Crop Top is available at an affordable price of Rs 579. Shop here

