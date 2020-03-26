Alaya F's kathak on Ghar More Pardesiya is a sight to behold!

The pandemic has changed the entire algorithm of the globe and has everyone in a house arrest. Amidst this, Alaya F shares what she misses the most and wants to get back to the most by sharing a throwback video. She could be seen doing kathak on Ghar More Pardesiya and it will surely win you over!

She wrote on her Instagram account- "Hopefully when I’m able to go back to Kathak class I’ll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here’s this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds." (sic)

Take a look at the video right here:

The video shows how Alaya is executing a dance step of Kathak doing some chakras all across the room and by the end of it has all smiles and some dizziness. This video also evidently highlights how Alaya practices everything and the final output is just praiseworthy.

Truly, this makes us want to get out, practice some dance moves and try to ace them. Alaya surely knows how to wow the audiences with the various talents she has.

Alaya, the girl of the moment made a phenomenal silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman and has garnered immense love and appreciation for the promising debut performance. The audiences and critics alike have loved the performance. Alaya truly underwent immense preparation for the debut performance.

Shortly after the movie released, the actress also made her debut on the cover of a leading magazine and also made her fashion week debut walking for a popular brand. Alaya F, after making a phenomenal debut, will be seen in Puja Entertainment's next.

