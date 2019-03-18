Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai remake finally gets a release date

bollywood

Ready since 2015, the official remake of Naseeruddin Shah's classic Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai to finally hit screens next month

(From left) Stills from Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai and the remake

Director Soumitra Ranade is a relieved man today. His passion project, the official remake of Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil's cult film Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai (1980), is geared up to hit screens next month.

Ready since 2015, the Nandita Das and Manav Kaul-starrer did the festival rounds but struggled to find takers back home. "My friends and I believed in the project, and hence pursued it with passion. There were delays due to financial constraints," says Ranade, whose filmography includes Jajantaram Mamantaram (2003).

He is glad that the film - a modern take on Saeed Mirza's satire - has shaped up the way he envisioned. "Golden Ratio Films, who are also the co-producers, supported the film and came on board for the P&A [promotions and advertising] along with my own animation studio, Paperboat Design Studios. There's tremendous creative satisfaction in doing things on your own."

The director is now making sure that the cast and crew get a percentage in the profits, besides their remuneration. "The movie couldn't have been made without their support. Manav and Nandita came on board even though I didn't have enough money for their remuneration, as did Saurabh Shukla and Aarti Bajaj [editor]. It is only fair that, as the producer, I share the profits with everyone who has waited for so many months."

