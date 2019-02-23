Alcohol turns him into another person

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have a great relationship with my boyfriend, which takes a turn for the worst whenever he starts drinking. It's like he suddenly turns into a whole other person, and is nasty for no reason. We have had a number of serious arguments about this. I know this isn't what he really is as a person, so I forgive him all the time, but I can't help notice that he may have a serious problem. I am thinking of giving him an ultimatum to quit alcohol or end this relationship. Is this a wise decision?

If he has a problem, you should point it out by all means. Alcoholism is a serious disease that requires treatment. I don't know about the ultimatum though, because dealing with an issue like this is always easier when someone has the right kind of support. If he agrees to do something about it, your presence may make it easier for him to manage and eventually kick this habit. Start by asking him to speak to a professional and get an informed opinion. If he cares about you and acknowledges that his behaviour is hurting you, he will fix it.

There is an awkward situation that has just developed in my life. I ended a fairly long relationship two months ago, and began dating again. I met this really great guy and we have a strong connection. Last week though, my ex-boyfriend messaged to say he wanted to give our relationship another chance. I am torn between them. How do I choose?

The only person who knows the new guy as well as the ex, is you. It takes a while to get to know someone new, because time alone can reveal what we are really like. Why not evaluate the pros and cons of what getting back will mean, why you chose to end it, and how you feel about wanting someone new in your life?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@ mid-day.com

