Alcoholic rapes and brutally murders wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

The Shahapur police, who found the woman's body yesterday, have registered an FIR for rape and murder and arrested the accused



Representational Image

Suspecting that his wife was having an affair, a Shahapur resident brutally killed her by inserting a broken alcohol bottle inside her vagina and strangulating her. The Shahapur police, who found the woman's body yesterday, have registered an FIR for rape and murder and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the 38-year-old accused used to work as a labourer; he later stopped because of his alcoholism. For their two children's education and to give them a good life, the victim took up a job in a small packaging company along the Nashik highway four years ago. An officer said, "The accused used beat her up if she did overtime and started suspecting that she was having an affair. On Monday afternoon, when they had a huge fight over whether or not she should continue her job, he made a plan to kill her."

"In the evening, he asked her to come with him for a walk and took her to an isolated place outside the village. There, he started beating her up and then raped her. He broke the bottle he had carried with him and inserted it in her vagina, stabbing it three-four times. Later, he checked whether or not she was alive, and strangulated her with her saree," said a source.

Mahesh Shetey, senior inspector, said, "We found her body in small water pipeline. After identifying her, we called her family members, and during interrogation, the husband confessed to the crime. The couple's two children have been sent to their grandparents. We have registered a case and are collecting evidence."

